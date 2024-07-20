Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$37.96 and a 12-month high of C$49.75.
About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.
