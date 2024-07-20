BOS Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BOS Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,067,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 120,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,486,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,615,000 after purchasing an additional 37,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $177.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $191.75.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

