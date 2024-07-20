Boston Scientific Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 8,128 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 14% compared to the average daily volume of 7,144 put options.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $1,290,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $3,740,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.3% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 42.3% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BSX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $77.58 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $78.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a PE ratio of 65.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.67.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

