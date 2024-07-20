BP (NYSE:BP) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.90 to $41.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on BP from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.48.

NYSE:BP opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BP has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $40.84.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). BP had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BP will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in BP during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 576.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

