BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Position Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Free Report) by 129.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,087 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Stock Performance

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $8.17.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It is involved in holding overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

