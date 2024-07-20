Brian Paul Angeli Sells 400 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) VP Brian Paul Angeli sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $24,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,879 shares in the company, valued at $352,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE FMC opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.84. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $96.81.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FMC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its stake in FMC by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 236,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after purchasing an additional 42,891 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,177,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 65.7% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 204,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 81,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.