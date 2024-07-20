Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.71

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and traded as low as $19.55. Bridgestone shares last traded at $19.59, with a volume of 209,276 shares changing hands.

Bridgestone Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Bridgestone Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

