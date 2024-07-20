Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Brighthouse Financial worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BHF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

In other news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,101.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $298,608.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,101.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Inserra bought 2,500 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

