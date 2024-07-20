BrightSpire Capital’s (BRSP) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut BrightSpire Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.33.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

BRSP stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52. BrightSpire Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.45%.

Institutional Trading of BrightSpire Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRSP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,480,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,128,000 after buying an additional 71,369 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrightSpire Capital

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.