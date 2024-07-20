BrightSpire Capital’s (BRSP) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut BrightSpire Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.33.
BrightSpire Capital Stock Down 0.5 %
BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.45%.
Institutional Trading of BrightSpire Capital
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRSP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,480,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,128,000 after buying an additional 71,369 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BrightSpire Capital
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.
