British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Receives GBX 404 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 404 ($5.24).

Several research firms recently commented on BLND. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on British Land from GBX 469 ($6.08) to GBX 500 ($6.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays downgraded British Land to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 432 ($5.60) to GBX 405 ($5.25) in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get British Land alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on British Land

Insider Activity

British Land Price Performance

In other news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.43), for a total value of £55,668.34 ($72,193.41). In other news, insider Irvinder Goodhew bought 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 412 ($5.34) per share, with a total value of £14,436.48 ($18,721.93). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.43), for a total value of £55,668.34 ($72,193.41). Insiders have bought a total of 3,612 shares of company stock worth $1,488,553 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLND stock opened at GBX 402.80 ($5.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 416.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 393.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97. British Land has a 12 month low of GBX 287.30 ($3.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 446.80 ($5.79). The company has a market capitalization of £3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53.

British Land Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.64 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,932.77%.

British Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.