Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.20%.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

