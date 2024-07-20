Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

BR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

BR opened at $201.89 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $164.99 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.23 and its 200 day moving average is $200.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

