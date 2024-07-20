Brokerages Set Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Target Price at $52.75

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CENT. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.83. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $47.48.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares in the company, valued at $43,123,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $1,199,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,369.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $25,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,189,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,123,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 744,218 shares of company stock valued at $27,144,928 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 909.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

