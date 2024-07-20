Brokerages Set Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) PT at $28.90

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.82.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $29,876.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,623.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $29,876.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,623.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Erik D. Ragatz bought 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,986,804.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 26,828 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 64.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 39,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 15,369 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 35.8% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,936,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,731,000 after buying an additional 40,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GO opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $36.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

