Brokerages Set North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Price Target at C$40.57

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.57.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,050.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $554,850. Company insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$27.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.01. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$24.18 and a twelve month high of C$34.87. The stock has a market cap of C$724.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.58.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.11. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of C$297.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$295.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 4.4793388 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

