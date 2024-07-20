Brokerages Set Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) PT at $24.60

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.60.

PERI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Perion Network had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $157.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

