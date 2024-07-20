Brokerages Set TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) PT at $48.83

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in TC Energy by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TRP opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.70. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $41.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%. Analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.85%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

