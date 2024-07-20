Brokerages Set Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Target Price at $34.40

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on Trupanion in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Trupanion from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 1.77. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.51 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $79,187.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,492.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trupanion news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $79,187.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,492.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings bought 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $499,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,842,285.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,325 shares of company stock worth $144,586 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth $269,000.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

