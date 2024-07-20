Brokerages Set Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) PT at $19.75

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZURA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zura Bio from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZURA opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. Zura Bio has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. As a group, research analysts expect that Zura Bio will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Van Amstel Arnout Ploos bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $496,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amit Munshi bought 159,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $499,998.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 777,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,211.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Van Amstel Arnout Ploos bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $496,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 250,926 shares of company stock worth $1,030,998 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $1,157,000. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,824,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 244,000 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

