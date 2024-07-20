Brokers Set Expectations for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised 98532 (KMP.TO) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

98532 (KMP.TO) Stock Performance

98532 has a 1-year low of C$12.04 and a 1-year high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$87.51 million for the quarter.

98532 (KMP.TO) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

