Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) PT Raised to $49.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price upped by CIBC from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperformer rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAM. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Asset Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.32.

BAM stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 140.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

