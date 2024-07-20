Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC) Shares Down 2%

Brookfield Renewable Co. (TSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) shares fell 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as 38.48 and last traded at 38.54. 401,921 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 324,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at 39.34.
Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of 41.54 and a 200-day moving average of 37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.65.
About Brookfield Renewable
Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.
