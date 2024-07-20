Bruker Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Bruker in a report released on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Bruker Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $61.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. Bruker has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $94.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $2,384,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 7.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,788,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123,984 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,366,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Bruker by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 315,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Bruker by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 83,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

