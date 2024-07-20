Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Shares Up 0.2%

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$12.08 and last traded at C$12.01. Approximately 19,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 29,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.99.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$399.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0433 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -8.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

In other news, Director Graham David Senst bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,240.00. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.