BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.58

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as low as $1.58. BTCS shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 108,386 shares traded.

BTCS Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.59.

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). BTCS had a negative net margin of 370.07% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that BTCS Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTCS Company Profile

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

