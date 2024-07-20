Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $157.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $105.24 and a one year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BLDR. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.