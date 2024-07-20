BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Trading Down 3.5%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.73. 631,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,497,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $99.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 58.08%. The firm had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder John S. Johnson III sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,091,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder John S. Johnson III sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $296,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,091,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BuzzFeed stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 172,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned 0.47% of BuzzFeed as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 37.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

