C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,598 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $88.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.95. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $100.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

