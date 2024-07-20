Cadence Bank (CADE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $437.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cadence Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

