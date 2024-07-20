Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Cadence Design Systems to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cadence Design Systems to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $279.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $217.77 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.82 and its 200 day moving average is $297.37. The company has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of 72.90, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.89.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,643,548.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $28,379,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,548.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,134 shares of company stock worth $14,987,093 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

