Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts to Strong-Buy

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Calian Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$78.14.

Get Calian Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Calian Group

Calian Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Calian Group stock opened at C$55.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$655.31 million, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.40. Calian Group has a 52-week low of C$46.27 and a 52-week high of C$64.88.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$201.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.97 million. Calian Group had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.22%. On average, analysts expect that Calian Group will post 4.6162117 EPS for the current year.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Calian Group news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total transaction of C$224,800.00. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Calian Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.