Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CALT shares. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CALT opened at $38.79 on Friday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $41.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $28.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.78 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 160.87% and a negative net margin of 40.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

