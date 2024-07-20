Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Down to $15.64

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.64, but opened at $15.00. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 132,670 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLMT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.57 and a beta of 1.92.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $167,109.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,845 shares in the company, valued at $509,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 67,689 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

Further Reading

