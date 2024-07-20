Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Shares of TSE:CGI opened at C$38.50 on Friday. Canadian General Investments has a fifty-two week low of C$32.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of C$803.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian General Investments from C$170.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

