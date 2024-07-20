Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE:CM opened at $49.99 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,008,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,080,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,277 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,550,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,076 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,195,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,373,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

