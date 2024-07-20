Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNQ. Desjardins lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CNQ opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.52. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average is $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 18.21%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 91.6% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

