Capital One Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.79.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,526,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $56,877.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,534 shares of company stock valued at $252,144. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 305.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

