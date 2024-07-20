Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Stake Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Carpenter Technology worth $6,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CRS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $119.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $124.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $2,616,612.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,678 shares of company stock worth $6,261,693. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Articles

