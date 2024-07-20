Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stock Position Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,101 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $10,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 632,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,381,000 after buying an additional 235,431 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 2,145.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 33,040 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Carter’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,916,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Carter’s stock opened at $62.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.00. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.03.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $661.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.05 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.47%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

