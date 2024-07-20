Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Up 4.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $155.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Carvana traded as high as $135.65 and last traded at $135.50. 1,678,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 5,523,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.18.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CVNA. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $4,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,262,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,293,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $4,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,262,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,293,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,547,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,376,446 shares of company stock valued at $274,746,431 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Carvana by 154.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,997,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Carvana by 570.6% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.60 and a 200 day moving average of $86.29. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 3.37.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

