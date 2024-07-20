Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Announces Earnings Results

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%.

Cass Information Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $39.70 on Friday. Cass Information Systems has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $50.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cass Information Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

