Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $46.06, but opened at $41.12. Cass Information Systems shares last traded at $43.29, with a volume of 7,902 shares traded.
The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.21). Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cass Information Systems
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.
Cass Information Systems Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $541.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.12.
About Cass Information Systems
Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.
