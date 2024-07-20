CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get CDW alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CDW

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in CDW by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of CDW by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ CDW opened at $228.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. CDW has a 52 week low of $184.99 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.62 and a 200-day moving average of $233.63.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

About CDW

(Get Free Report

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.