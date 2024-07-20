CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.11.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Insider Buying and Selling at CDW
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in CDW by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of CDW by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CDW Stock Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ CDW opened at $228.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. CDW has a 52 week low of $184.99 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.62 and a 200-day moving average of $233.63.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.
CDW Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.
About CDW
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
