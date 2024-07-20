Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.85 million for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. On average, analysts expect Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Trading Down 1.8 %

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $6.64.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

