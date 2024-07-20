CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Holdings Trimmed by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,637 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CX. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 7.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,463,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after buying an additional 226,897 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter worth $91,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 2,040,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,384,000 after purchasing an additional 978,264 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CX opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $9.27.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CEMEX from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.24.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

