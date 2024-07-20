CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Down to $2.00

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $1.95. CEMIG shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 74,917 shares.
CEMIG Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CEMIG will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CEMIG Increases Dividend
About CEMIG
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
