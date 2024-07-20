CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

CNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.90.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

