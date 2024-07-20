Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $305.88 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CGAU. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

NYSE CGAU opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,879,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,920 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 1,136.9% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,807,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,638 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $9,540,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Centerra Gold by 7.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,034,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 309.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 964,294 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

