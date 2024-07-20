CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of CGI Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.94.
CGI Group Stock Performance
CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97. The company had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.81 billion.
