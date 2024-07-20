Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Upgraded to Moderate Buy by Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of CIA stock opened at C$5.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$4.57 and a 52-week high of C$7.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.04. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of C$332.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$340.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Champion Iron will post 0.6653386 EPS for the current year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

